Movella (MVLA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Movella to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million.

Movella Price Performance

Shares of Movella stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. Movella has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Movella

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Movella in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Movella in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith acquired 61,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 61,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $101,514.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith bought 17,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $26,247.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 89,022 shares of company stock valued at $145,762. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Movella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movella during the first quarter worth about $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Movella during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Movella during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body.

Featured Articles

