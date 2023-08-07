Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $76.00 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.