Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,872 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 712.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.16 per share, with a total value of $49,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,270.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $55.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

