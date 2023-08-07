Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NVR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,320.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6,110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,684.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $50,986,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.