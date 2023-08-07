Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $163.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $152.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

