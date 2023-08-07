Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ALLETE by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $55.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

