Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 852,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after acquiring an additional 174,420 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $127.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

