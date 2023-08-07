Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,879 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $9,663,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after buying an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Foot Locker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $25.88 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

