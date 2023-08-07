Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 476,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4,680.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after buying an additional 585,371 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,194 shares of company stock worth $11,097,640 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICUI opened at $168.72 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average is $178.01.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $568.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.30 million. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

