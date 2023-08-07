Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

NYSE:JHG opened at $27.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

