Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

