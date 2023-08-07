Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,922,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,708,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 242,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

NYSE MGY opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

