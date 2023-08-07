Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

