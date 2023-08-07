Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

