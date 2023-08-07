Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,088 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 522,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 261,909 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

