Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $374.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.