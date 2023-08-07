Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,587 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 424,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 130,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE NCR opened at $28.48 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

