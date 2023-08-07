Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

KB Home Price Performance

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.