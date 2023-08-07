Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 132.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Activity

Federated Hermes Price Performance

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,413. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

