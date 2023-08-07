Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Snap-on by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $272.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.63 and its 200 day moving average is $257.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

