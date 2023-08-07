Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Antero Midstream
In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Antero Midstream Stock Performance
NYSE:AM opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
Antero Midstream Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
Read More
