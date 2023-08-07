Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 4.9 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

NSA stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 224.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.