Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE XPO opened at $72.10 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $76.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

