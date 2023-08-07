Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after buying an additional 332,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

