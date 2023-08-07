Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.73 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

