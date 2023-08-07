Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 129,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $11,761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LOPE opened at $114.38 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.