Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $52.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $96.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

