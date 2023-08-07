Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brink’s by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brink’s by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $72.99 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

