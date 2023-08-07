Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $42.00 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

