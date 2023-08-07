Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $920,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,487,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,487,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,792 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.85 and its 200 day moving average is $214.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.