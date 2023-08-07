Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.
Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $40.39.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Reasons the eBay Dip Is Worth Bidding On
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.