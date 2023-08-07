Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wendy’s by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wendy’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

WEN opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

