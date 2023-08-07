Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Terex by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $62.75 on Monday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

