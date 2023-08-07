Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,996 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 1.2 %

About Apartment Investment and Management

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

