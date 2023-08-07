Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,812 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,577 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171,571 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPX opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

