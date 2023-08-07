Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in ModivCare by 31.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

ModivCare Price Performance

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,625.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,667,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,951,437.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $501.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.