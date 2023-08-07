Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,934 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 641.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

FICO opened at $845.50 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $806.17 and its 200 day moving average is $736.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

