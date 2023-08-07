Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.