Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,304 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.