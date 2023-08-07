Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.