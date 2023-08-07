Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Vicor stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,991 shares of company stock valued at $875,527 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

