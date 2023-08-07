Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

