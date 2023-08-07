Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,779 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,809,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,106,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.