Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in NetApp by 14.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

