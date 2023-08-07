Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE:CAH opened at $91.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

