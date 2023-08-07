Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

GATX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GATX opened at $120.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.