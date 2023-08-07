Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

