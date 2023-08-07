Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $143.65 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,176 shares of company stock worth $52,736,563. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

