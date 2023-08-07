Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,104 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 119,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.40 million, a P/E ratio of -104.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

