Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 752 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $957,174. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $73.55 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

